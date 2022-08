A closeup of a seismograph machine needle drawing a red line on graph paper depicting seismic and eartquake activity – 3D render

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small earthquake shook less than 100 miles off the Oregon Coast on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The United States Geological Survey says a 3.9 earthquake struck around 1 p.m. The location is reported to be about 91 miles west of Yachats and was around 10 kilometers — or just over 6 miles — deep.

Map of a 3.9 earthquake that struck off the Oregon Coast on Friday, August 12, 2022. (USGS)

No tsunami warnings have been issued.