3 earthquakes shake Oregon-Idaho border

No damage reported at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three earthquakes were recorded early Thursday morning near the Oregon-Idaho border, but no reports of damage have yet been recorded.

The earthquakes registered between 3.4 and 4.9 and hit within a 30 minute period. The first one, 3.4, hit at 4:05 a.m. PT, followed 28 minutes later with a 4.4 in the same general area.

The third earthquake hit at 4:34 a.m. PT in a different area and registered as 4.9.

USGS Earthquake report

