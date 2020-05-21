Live Now
3 earthquakes shake Oregon-Idaho border

Earthquakes

No damage reported at this time

Posted: / Updated:

Earthquakes in Oregon-Idaho region, May 21, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three earthquakes were recorded early Thursday morning near the Oregon-Idaho border, but no reports of damage have yet been recorded.

The earthquakes registered between 3.4 and 4.9 and hit within a 30 minute period. The first one, 3.4, hit at 4:05 a.m. PT, followed 28 minutes later with a 4.4 in the same general area.

The third earthquake hit at 4:34 a.m. PT in a different area and registered as 4.9.

USGS Earthquake report

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

