PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.0 earthquake rumbled nearly 250 miles off the coast of Coos Bay early Saturday morning; a tsunami warning has not been issued.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor happened just after 5:30 a.m.

It happened at a depth of 10 km under the surface, according to USGS.

No other details about the earthquake were immediately available.