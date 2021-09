PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Over the last 7 days Oregon reported more than 15,600 new cases of COVID-19, the 9th straight week of rising cases. But this week there was an increase of only 68 cases from last week's total.

Hospitalizations are up 7% and the number of new vaccinations administered dropped slightly. That's the first time in 6 weeks new vaccinations dipped.