PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake shook off the Oregon Coast Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 4.0 quake was detected at 8:42 a.m. about 271 miles off the coast from Yachats, Oregon along the Juan de Fuca Plate.

Similar quakes have been felt recently along the plate, including a 4.3 back in March.

No tsunami warning was issued.