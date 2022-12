A 4.4 earthquake off the coast of Oregon, Dec 11, 2022 (Screenshot/USGS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.0 earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon, Sunday morning.

It was reported by the United States Geological Survey that at around 9:19 a.m. the earthquake shook along the Juan De Fuca plate.

A similar 4.5 earthquake was felt on Nov. 18, off the coast of Coos Bay.

The tremor shook at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.