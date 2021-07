PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 110 miles off the Oregon coast Saturday afternoon, but no damage of any kind has so far been reported.

The quake happened around 1:40 p.m., the US Geological Service reported. The nearest populated area is Port Orford. For perspective, Salem is about 350 miles away from the epicenter.

No other information is available at this time.