PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rumbled off the Oregon coast late Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was recorded about 208 miles west of Coos Bay, along the Blanco Fracture Zone, just before 10:50 p.m. It was measured at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The Blanco Fracture Zone, which is one of Oregon’ s most active faults, saw a swarm of earthquakes in December 2021.

No tsunami warning was issued for Wednesday’s quake.