4.4 magnitude quake rattles off Oregon Coast

by: Sam Campbell

A star indicates where a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattled about 250 miles off the Oregon Coast Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (Screenshot/USGS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattled about 250 miles off the Oregon Coast Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened around 9:52 a.m. in the Blanco Fault Zone — Oregon’s most active fault. The epicenter was about 259.8 miles west of Newport, the USGS said.

Sunday’s earthquake comes days after a cluster of more than 80 earthquakes shook the ocean floor from Tuesday to Thursday along the same fault. Like those quakes, Sunday’s was also at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There was no tsunami concern from Sunday’s quake either. Experts said the magnitudes would have to be above eight at that fault for a tsunami to occur.

KOIN 6 News Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock said despite the number of quakes, there’s no cause for concern as it’s commonplace for earthquake swarms to occur in this zone.

