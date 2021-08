PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake shook off the shore of the Oregon Coast early Monday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake struck about 149.3 miles west of Bandon around 4:30 a.m. It was over 13 miles deep.

The USGS map of recent earthquakes shows the 4.4M quake off the coast of Bandon, Oregon on August 30, 2021. (USGS)

At this time, there is no word on if any coastal residents felt shaking as a result of the quake. There are no tsunami warnings in place.

