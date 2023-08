A closeup of a seismograph machine needle drawing a red line on graph paper depicting seismic and eartquake activity – 3D render

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Feel a rumble? It could be because a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon Thursday afternoon.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake happened around 3:15 p.m. and was about 230 miles west of Coos Bay.

The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center says a tsunami is not expected for this earthquake.

