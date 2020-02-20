Live Now
4.5 magnitude quake hits off Oregon coast

Earthquakes

The USGS reported the quake hit at 1:38 pm

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit off the Oregon coast on Wednesday afternoon.

The USGS reported the quake hit at 1:38 pm 291 kilometers from Bandon.

Quakes in the region are not uncommon. Dr. Scott Burns, a Portland State University geologist, said the area is where the San Andreas Fault interacts with tectonic places — and swarms happen two to four times a year.

No damage has been reported.

