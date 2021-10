A 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the early morning Oct. 24 about 100 miles off the Oregon coast. (USGS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.7-magnitude earthquake rumbled in the ocean about 110 miles west of Coos Bay early Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Service said.

The quake was about 10 kilometers deep.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, there are no tsunami warnings.