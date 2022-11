A closeup of a seismograph machine needle drawing a red line on graph paper depicting seismic and eartquake activity – 3D render

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor was reported about 157 miles west of Coos Bay at 7:42 a.m. It was measured at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no tsunami danger, the Northwest Weather Service Portland said.

USGS reported a 2.7 magnitude quake in a similar area Sunday morning and another one in the same general region on Friday morning that measured 4.5.