PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 4.4 magnitude earthquake just after 5:50 a.m. Friday. It was recorded at a depth of 14.3 kilometers.

Oregonians spanning from Albany to the Portland metro area have reported the tremor to USGS. Even a few Washingtonians said they felt it.

In a Twitter post, the USGS said the earthquake was recorded just below the threshold that generates text message notifications for those that opted in to ShakeAlerts. Information on how to receive ShakeAlerts can be found on USGS’ website here.

There are no reports of damage.