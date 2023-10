At this time, no tsunami warning issued

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake occurred off the Oregon coast late Sunday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, about 10 kilometers deep, happened around 4:49 p.m. around 200 miles west of Coos Bay. At this time there is no tsunami warning issued.

The arrow marks the spot of a 4.7 earthquake off the Oregon coast, October 1, 2023 (USGS map)

