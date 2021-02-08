Earthquake shakes Oregon-Washington border near Parkdale

An earthquake shook the Oregon-Washington border region Monday night about a half-mile south southeast of Parkdale, the USGS reported, February 8, 2021 (USGS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake shook the Oregon-Washington border region Monday night about a half-mile south southeast of Parkdale, the USGS reported.

The preliminary report showed a magnitude 4.0 quake hit around 9:34 p.m. Monday at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The epicenter was about 21 miles west southwest of The Dalles, 33 miles east northeast of Sandy and about 37 miles east of Washougal.

The PacNW Seismic Network reported the quake was felt in both Portland and Vancouver, Washington.

There are no reports of damage at this time.

