Earthquakes continue off Oregon Coast, reach 88 in 2 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cluster of earthquakes that started Tuesday has continued into Thursday hundreds of miles off the Oregon Coast.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 12 more quakes happened along the Blanco Fault Zone on Thursday, bringing the total to 88 since Tuesday for the area.

The quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.2 to 5.8, rumbled about 263 miles from Newport. The USGS reports all of them were 10 kilometers below the surface.

Due to these magnitudes, experts said there are no tsunami concerns. Portland State University geology professor Scott Burns told KOIN 6 News that the quakes would have to reach magnitudes greater than eight along that fault for a tsunami to occur.

“The bottom line – they’re not ones we need to be worried about,” Burns said.

The Blanco Fault Zone is also Oregon’s most active fault, producing many quakes every year.

KOIN 6 News Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock said despite the number of quakes, there’s no cause for concern as it’s commonplace for earthquake swarms to occur in this zone.