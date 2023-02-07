PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of volunteers are pouring through the airport in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday, heading to the areas affected by the destructive and deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake seen in the region early Monday.

Nearly 13,000 disaster workers have arrived at this point. Officials say they’ve been digging through rubble for 48 hours straight, with thousands of people rescued on Tuesday.

However, the death toll continues to rise and is currently up to more than 7,000 across the region — a heartbreaking number.

The Oregon Turkish American Association says they’re mobilizing to help as well. They looking for ways to get donations together to send as relief funds.

For cash donations, the ORTA is directing people to this website or to this PayPal. For in-kind donations, they’re currently working to establish a fast and reliable way to transport goods to the disaster area.

They are collecting the following brand-new or gently used items:

Winter Clothes for adults, children and babies

Shoes, Boots, Gloves, Scarves, Beanies, Socks

Blankets

Pocket warmers

Sleeping bag

Tent

Flashlight

Umbrellas

Baby Formula

Diapers

Canned Food, Dried Food

Toothpaste and toothbrush

Emergency medical supplies

Over-the-counter medications for flu, cold and painkillers

Email for in-kind donations

If you’d like to donate items, send ORTA an email via the link above.