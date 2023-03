PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck off the Oregon coast early Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey announced.

Just after 1:15 a.m., the USGS recorded the quake approximately 200 miles west of Coos Bay. It was determined to be 10 kilometers deep.

As of 6:30 a.m., no one had reported feeling the quake. Though dependent on a variety of factors, like location and depth, the USGS said earthquakes larger than magnitude 3 can be felt.

No tsunami warning was issued.