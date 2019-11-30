Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes southern Oregon coast

The epicenter was about two miles inland

PORT ORFORD, Ore. (AP) – A small earthquake hit Port Orford on the southern Oregon coast, shaking the small community.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, with its epicenter about two miles inland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that differs from earthquakes in October that struck far off the Oregon coast.

No damage was reported from the most recent earthquake.