Magnitude 4.5 earthquake shakes southern Oregon coast

PORT ORFORD, Ore. (AP) – A small earthquake hit Port Orford on the southern Oregon coast, shaking the small community.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, with its epicenter about two miles inland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that differs from earthquakes in October that struck far off the Oregon coast.
No damage was reported from the most recent earthquake.
