A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook off the Oregon Coast on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 (Screenshot/USGS).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude hit off the Oregon coast early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck about 120.6 miles west of Coos Bay shortly before 7:45 a.m. USGS recorded it’s depth at at 10 kilometers — or just over 6 miles.

No tsunami warnings have been issued.