BANDON, Ore. (KOIN) — Two earthquakes hit near the Oregon coast just minutes apart on Saturday afternoon. Each quake was about 6.2 miles in depth.

The first earthquake was 5.1 in magnitude and occurred at around 1:15 p.m. The second occurred at around 1:22 p.m. and was 4.9 in magnitude.

Both quakes were just under 200 miles northwest of Bandon.

There were no injuries reported. There is no tsunami warning at this time.