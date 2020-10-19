Magnitude 7.4 quake off Alaska triggers tsunami alert

No reports of damage recorded at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A magnitude 7.4 earthquake off the Alaska coast has triggered a tsunami warning in the immediate area, while other US and Canadian Pacific coasts are being monitored, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake about 91 kilometers southeast of Sand Lake, Alaska was recorded at 1:54 p.m. local time. It was recorded as being 41 kilometers below the surface.

Sand Lake is about 923 miles from Anchorage and 1582 miles from Juneau. It is about 2450 miles from Portland by land.

No reports of damage have been recorded.

