New evidence shows Cascadia quakes can trigger San Andreas quakes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New evidence found by geologists at Oregon State University shows that Cascadia earthquakes can trigger earthquakes along the Northern San Andreas fault with “minimal or no separation time.”

Oregon State University geologists Chris Goldfinger and Joel Gutierrez will present their findings on December 13 at the American Geophysical Union fall meeting.

The impact of a large earthquake along both the Cascadia Subduction Zone and the San Andreas fault could be devastating.

“Previous work associated the two faults based on radiocarbon dating, and stress modeling showed that triggering between the two faults is possible,” a summary of the findings said.

They found evidence of the triggering multiple times over the last 2800 years.

