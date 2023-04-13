PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say there is no tsunami threat to Oregon or southwest Washington following a 6.0 magnitude quake west of British Columbia Thursday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake about 147.7 miles west of Port McNeill, B.C., west of the Cascadia Subduction Zone. It had a recorded depth of 7.3 kilometers.

According to the USGS, more than two dozen people in the B.C. area have reported feeling it. There have been no initial reports of damage, however.