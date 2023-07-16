The location of the earthquake. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 7.2 earthquake struck off the southern coast of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands shortly before midnight on July 15, initially prompting a tsunami warning for the Alaska Peninsula, but not the rest of the West Coast.

Tsunami travel times from the point of the earthquake. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The epicenter of the 7.2 earthquake that struck off the coast of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands shortly before midnight on July 15. (USGS)

The large earthquake created a small tsunami measuring 0.5 feet high, which struck the shores of King Cove and Sand Point, Alaska. The National Tsunami Warning Center stated that there was no tsunami threat for Oregon, Washington or California following the quake.

“A tsunami was generated by this event, but no longer poses a threat,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stated. “Some areas may continue to see small sea level changes.”

The initial tsunami advisory for coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula was ultimately canceled.