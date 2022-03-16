PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that shook off the coast of Japan, the National Weather Service said Wednesday morning there is no danger of a tsunami hitting the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia or Alaska.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at about 11:36 p.m. local time (7:36 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time) approximately 35 miles from Japan’s main island, Honshu.

Based on information from the site of the earthquake and historical records, NWS said the earthquake is not expected to cause a tsunami.

NWS Portland also said in a Tweet that no tsunami is expected for Oregon or Washington.

This is a developing story.