Quake-ready task force to reveal choice for Burnside Bridge

Task force wants to ensure a Willamette River crossing that would survive a major Cascadia quake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge task force will be announcing their preferred option as they look to ensure a crossing over the Willamette River that would survive in the event of a major Cascadia quake.

There are currently four build alternatives, including a seismic retrofit and three different replacement options. The task force is also considering leaving the bridge as it is.

The group will hold a virtual online meeting on Monday, June 15 from 6-9 p.m. to announce their preferred option. The meeting will be livestreamed.

Seismically retrofitting the Burnside Bridge?

You can submit comments to the project by sending an email to Mike Pullen at mike.j.pullen@multco.us or by calling 503.209.4111.

Following the task force’s recommendation, the project team will go to the public in August with an online open house and survey to look for feedback on the recommended preferred alternative.

For more information or to sign up for email notifications, visit www.burnsidebridge.org.