PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.7 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Oregon shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, but no tsunami warning is expected.

The quake was recorded about 264 miles from Coos Bay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning Center quickly tweeted a “tsunami NOT expected.”

