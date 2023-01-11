Two earthquakes reported near the Blanco Fracture Zone on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 (Screenshot/USGS).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two earthquakes were recorded near the Blanco Fracture Zone off the Oregon coast early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS said the first quake, which was reported at 2:11 a.m., was 4.5 magnitude and was centered about 205 miles west of Coos Bay. It’s depth was recorded at 10 kilometers.

Then at 2:17 a.m., a magnitude 5 tremor shook about 230 miles west of Coos Bay at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according to USGS.

No tsunami warning was issued.