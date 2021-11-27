Two earthquakes hit off N California coast

Two earthquakes happened late Friday night and early Saturday morning about 70 miles off the coast of northern California. (Courtesy/USGS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two earthquakes happened late Friday night and early Saturday morning about 70 miles off the coast of northern California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

According to the USGS, the earthquakes occurred hours after each other, the first at 11:35 p.m. followed by the second at 3 a.m.

The first quake, 4.1 in magnitude, was about 6.8 kilometers underground. The second, 3.5 in magnitude, was 1.8 kilometers deep. Both happened about 71 miles west of Eureka, Calif.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service has not issued any tsunami warnings after the event.