PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Oregon around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials said the earthquake was near Coos Bay and was about 6-miles deep.

According to the USGS, there have been nearly 80 earthquakes over 2.5 magnitude in the last day.

No reports of tsunamis or a threat to public as of this time.