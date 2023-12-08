PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County is urging Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek and the Department of Environmental Quality to deny Zenith Energy an air permit, citing dire environmental safety concerns.

The county sent a letter to Kotek and the DEQ on Thursday, describing the dangers of Zenith Energy’s oil-by-rail terminal along a six-mile stretch of the Willamette River. Multnomah County says studies have found that a sizeable earthquake in the area would lead to “an enormous catastrophe,” including a “massive toxic gas release that could kill thousands of Portlanders and the largest U.S. oil spill since BP Deepwater Horizon.”

“The Department of Environmental Quality has the responsibility and authority to protect public health and the environment. As a jurisdiction with shared values, we urge you to use your existing authority to reject this permit,” the letter reads.

The county adds, “You and the agency have the authority to reject this permit and we ask you to do so. Business as usual is unacceptable, given the immediate risks of this facility, and the risks of climate change…We encourage you to act with the boldness that the moment deserves.”

“We have all seen the detrimental consequences of hazardous weather events in our county, nationally, and globally. We must reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and make policy decisions that address the disproportionate exposure and harm of climate change. For the well-being and health of our community, I urge the DEQ to reject the Zenith air quality permit,” Commissioner Lori Stegmann said.

The county is joining calls from 37 organizations – including unions, environmental organizations, and other community groups – to deny Zenith’s air permit.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, DEQ said they do not have authority over local land use decisions.

“We know many share concerns regarding the environmental threat of fuel in an earthquake zone. In September 2023, the Environmental Quality Commission, DEQ’s governing board, adopted the Fuel Tank Seismic Stability program rules to minimize risk from fuel facilities in the event of a Cascadia-level earthquake,” DEQ said in a statement. “DEQ is committed to an open and transparent process for our air quality permitting decision.”

Multnomah County says Zenith’s air permit has not been released to the public and there is no timeline by DEQ for consideration and public comment.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Gov. Kotek’s office but has not heard back.