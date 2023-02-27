Symbol photo: A flame burns on a gas stove on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

The petition calls for more clarity and context on the gas ban ordinance if it's put to a public vote during a future election

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eugene Residents for Energy Choice, an organization against Eugene City Council’s decision to ban gas hookups in new low-rise residential buildings, is currently gathering signatures to put the ordinance to a public vote.

If the organization is successful, Eugene residents in support of the ban have already filed a petition to make changes to the ballot title.

Eugene city councilors voted in favor of the ordinance on Monday, Feb. 6. That same week, Eugene Residents for Energy Choice was formed to allow voters to have their own say in fossil fuel infrastructure.

According to the organization, 6460 certified signatures are needed by Thursday, March 9, in order for the energy-choice petition to be successful. However, Eugene newspaper The Register-Guard reported that EREC had already received 93% of the required signatures as of Monday, Feb. 20.

Three Eugeneans who back the electrification ordinance want their fellow residents to understand exactly what it means if it’s on the ballot during a future election.

David De La Torre, Timothy Morris and Aya Cockram recently filed a petition that calls for a review of the ballot title prepared by Eugene’s city attorney.

“This legal challenge will help ensure Eugene voters have accurate information about the devastating health, climate and economic impacts of continuing to pipe fossil fuels into new homes,” petitioner and Fossil Free Eugene Coalition Coordinator Cockram said in a statement.

One particular change that petitioners want to see on the ballot title is an additional historical context for voters, such as the 2014 Climate Recovery Ordinance. That ordinance states that Eugene is required to ‘reduce consumption of fossil fuels by 50% of 2010 levels by 2030.’

Portland attorney Margaret Olney and environmental law organization Earthjustice are representing the three petitioners.

“The law requires that ballot titles be clear, fair, and unbiased,” Jan Hasselman, senior attorney with Earthjustice, said. “We are going to court to ensure every Eugene voter understands the stakes and importance of preventing dangerous fossil gas from being built into new homes.”