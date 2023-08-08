PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An “extreme” marine heatwave present in the Northeast Pacific is creeping toward the Oregon and Washington coasts, impacting marine life and causing the algae that produce the potentially deadly neurotoxin domoic acid to multiply.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that surface temperatures at the center of the mass of heated seawater are roughly 7.2 degrees warmer than the regional average. NOAA designates this dramatic change in surface temperature as a “category 4” marine heatwave.

While surface temperatures in most coastal regions of the Pacific Northwest remain at or below seasonal averages for this time of year, NOAA Research Oceanographer Andrew Leising told KOIN 6 News that the warmer temperatures lurking offshore are harmful to local ecosystems.

Marine heatwave categories. (NOAA)

“I have heard that domoic acid levels are increasing, so this may very well lead to a closure for shellfish, like razor clams or others,” Leising said. “Other impacts: Some fish species may shift the distribution to the north to find cooler waters. Some salmon may be negatively impacted. In general, when it’s this warm along the coast, overall feeding conditions for most animals is poor, so this will lead to poor production for most of the system, including most fish and marine mammals.”

Marine heatwaves continue to be a problem in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. (Graphics provided by NOAA)





The hotspot formed in the footprint of a previous marine heatwave, which briefly dissipated for a few days in May. Because of this, the current heatwave is considered to be an extension of the previous one, NOAA scientists say.

“Although we denote [the current marine heatwave] as a ‘new’ heatwave, it was an extension of the previous event because it formed in a region where much of the ocean surface temperatures were already elevated above normal, but just below our [heatwave] thresholds,” NOAA stated on July 20. “The previous event, formed in mid-Jan 2022, reached its maximum size in August 2022, becoming the 4th largest marine heatwave by area since monitoring began in 1982, and lasted for 483 days, making it also the second-longest heatwave on record.”

Annual progression of “the Blob” between 2014 and 2016. (National Parks Service)

These marine heatwaves are similar to “the Blob,” a massive heatwave that took over a large portion of the northern Pacific between 2013 and 2016. However, NOAA said that the current ocean heatwaves are less severe.

“While the current marine heatwave resembles some earlier events, it differs from what led to ‘the Blob’ about a decade ago,” NOAA said. “Strong upwelling this spring has kept California coastal waters much cooler than they were leading up to the previous heatwave, and the broader north Pacific Ocean is also not as warm. The heat has also not lasted as long, which means it has not likely penetrated as deeply in the ocean as in 2014.”

NOAA researchers predict that the emerging El Niño pattern will exacerbate ocean warming in the Pacific, potentially intensifying the effects on coastal ecosystems and marine life. The El Niño warming effect is expected to impact the West Coast, particularly the Pacific Northwest, by the spring of 2024.