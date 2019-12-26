Federal court ruling expected to affect salmon conservation

Salmon churn the water, waiting for their chance to make their way up the fish ladder at Douglas Island Pink and Chum, Inc., on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska. The ladder’s water flow was designed to attract spawning adult salmon, according to an exhibit at the facility, which incubates, rears and releases various species of salmon. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

The ruling calls for a salmon protection plan related to warm water temperatures caused by dams

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A federal court ruling could affect salmon recovery and conservation efforts on the Columbia-Snake River System in Washington.

The Daily News reports the Dec. 20 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals mandating a salmon protection plan is related to warm river temperatures caused by dams.

The appeals court upheld a 2018 lower court ruling that the Environmental Protection Agency was obligated to create a management plan for water temperature on the Columbia and Snake rivers.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released a report on the same day summarizing statements about the consequences of removing Snake River dams.