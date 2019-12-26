Federal court ruling expected to affect salmon conservation

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A federal court ruling could affect salmon recovery and conservation efforts on the Columbia-Snake River System in Washington.
The Daily News reports the Dec. 20 ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals mandating a salmon protection plan is related to warm river temperatures caused by dams.
The appeals court upheld a 2018 lower court ruling that the Environmental Protection Agency was obligated to create a management plan for water temperature on the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released a report on the same day summarizing statements about the consequences of removing Snake River dams.