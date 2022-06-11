PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians and Washingtonians looking for a reason to go enjoy the great outdoors — here’s your chance.

In celebrating National Get Outdoors Day, the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region is making all of its daytime recreation areas free to use on Saturday. These include trailheads in national forests, picnic areas, boat ramps, visitor centers and interpretive sites.

The Forest Service oversees 24 million acres of forest lands in the PNW, and the free day of use applies to 98% of its thousands of sites.

The fees, which are used to maintain and improve its lands and facilities, will be waived for Saturday only.

For a list of forests in Oregon and Washington, or to find a nearby site, visit the Forest Service’s interactive recreation map here.