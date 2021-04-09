F&W officials search for culprit behind slain swans

Fish and Wildlife officials are asking the public’s help in tracking down the culprit of two poached swans. (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer discovered two dead Tundra Swans off of Embree Bridge Road near Oil Well Road in the East Fork of the Silvies River in Harney County on April 1. Officials are asking the public’s help in finding the culprit.

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is assisting in the investigation.

Officials said the swans were shot with a small-caliber bullet sometime between March 31 and April 1.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Turn In Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or 541-589-2547.