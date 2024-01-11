PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seven Oregon school districts are being awarded federal funding for electric school buses, a move lauded by some Oregon lawmakers amid efforts to curb air pollution and its impact on student health.

On Tuesday, Oregon lawmakers announced that Beaverton, Gresham, Portland, Willamina, Amity, Dayton, and McMinnville school districts will receive federal funds under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, which is allocating $5 billion to schools across the country to help schools make the move towards electric bus fleets.

“Making the switch to cleaner, greener school buses is good for our children’s health and good for our environment,” Rep. Andrea Salinas said in a statement. “That’s why I’m excited to announce Oregon’s Sixth District will be receiving millions of dollars in Clean School Bus Awards, funding that will help the cities of Amity, McMinnville, Dayton, and Willamina purchase electric and low-emissions school buses. I’m grateful to the Biden Administration and the EPA for investing in Oregon’s future, and I look forward to seeing these dollars put to good use in our communities.”

Rep. Earl Blumenauer said the old diesel buses threaten air quality and the health of children, adding, “Our community is well positioned to help accelerate the transition to electrification and today’s grants are a reflection of our leadership in this vital effort. I’m hopeful that this is just the beginning of a cleaner, more efficient transportation system.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley furthered, “Every child—regardless of the color of their skin, their zip code, or how much money their parents make—should be able to travel to and from school without having to be exposed to toxins and dangerous air pollution that drives asthma and other diseases.”

Oregon’s junior U.S. senator continued, “This historic investment will secure support for several Oregon school districts to purchase electric school buses to keep the air cleaner for our kids and save school districts money. I’ll keep fighting for the investments and legislation we need to upgrade school bus fleets around Oregon.”

“In my many open-to-all town hall meetings throughout the state, I hear from Oregonians concerned about climate change, which is why I am a strong supporter of the Clean School Bus Program and authored historic clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act,” said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden. “These clean-bus resources will go a long way in increasing school transit services while helping to ensure a brighter future for our students.”