The Forest Service manages 24M acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain or shine, Oregonians are known to explore the great outdoors, and the Forest Service is offering a free way to do so.

The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at recreation sites designed for day use on National Get Outdoors Day — Saturday, June 11. The day is an annual event that promotes healthy, active outdoor fun by introducing children and first-time participants to outdoor recreation opportunities nearby.

According to the agency, the fee waiver applies to day-use areas managed by the Forest Service, including picnic areas, boat ramps, visitor centers and interpretive sites.

This also includes trailheads used to access nearly 25,000 miles of trails on 16 National Forests and Grasslands in Washington and Oregon, and in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area.

“In all, the Forest Service manages 24 million acres of national forest lands in the Pacific Northwest and more than 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities, and programs,” the Forest Service said in an announcement.

The fees provide a “sustainable source of funding” for recreation, added the agency, with most funds used to maintain or improve recreation facilities and services where they are collected.

However, overnight activities, including camping, cabin rentals or other permits are not included in the fee waiver.

The announcement noted that fees will continue to be charged at recreation sites operated by private concessionaires on Forest Service lands unless the holder chooses to waive fees.

“No fees are charged at any time on 98 percent of national forests and grasslands,” the Forest Service said.

To find a recreation site near you, visit this interactive recreation map. There’s also information available about recreation opportunities, including the operating status of specific recreation sites on each forest’s website.

Want a list of forests in Oregon and Washington? Click here. Select a forest, then click the “visit us” tab and select “recreation.”

For information about day passes, annual passes, and interagency annual passes valid for use at Forest Service recreation sites, visit this website.

The agency suggests to know before you go, leave no trace and tread lightly to protect natural resources for other visitors and for future generations as you head outdoors.

With fire season in full swing, the Forest Service advises others to practice fire safety as well. Dragging chains, motorized equipment, vehicles and campfires are all potential sources of wildfires, noted the announcement.

Post-fire risks include falling trees, rockfall, flooding and mudslides. These risks increase for up to a year following a fire.