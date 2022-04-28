ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — An invasive species is consuming and competing with native species in western Washington, including salmon.

Scientists have spotted African clawed frogs in Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. state wildlife scientist Max Lambert says the frogs were initially brought into the United States to be used in pregnancy tests and later became pets.

Although Washington made it illegal to own them, some still do. Some who have decided not to keep the frogs, and released them into ponds and streams. As officials began looking into the issue, they discovered hundreds of frogs.

People working to restore salmon populations fear the frogs will infringe on that progress.