PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even paint is recyclable.

On this Earth Day, MetroPaint exchanged thousands of gallons of latex paint at the MetroPaint Outlet, 4825 N Basin Avenue in Portland.

MetroPaint repurposes old paint and makes new paint with it. On Saturday, people brought in their old paint and walked away with multiple new cans — up to 10 gallons of limited edition paint for free, along with 20% off MetroPaint’s standard 12-color collection.

“We’ve definitely had a great response,” said MetroPaint program coordinator Oliver Dickston. “We had some early bird risers this morning. Pretty busy.”

MetroPaint will take your unused paint year-round and they have outlets where their paint is sold.

If latex paint gets into the water supply, it negatively affects the ecosystem and public health.