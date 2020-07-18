Nearly 300 volunteers help in SOLVE’s ‘Pick it up, Portland’

More than 2,000 pounds of trash was picked up across the city

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — SOLVE Oregon wrapped up their two-day “Pick it up, Portland” event Saturday afternoon. Almost 300 volunteers were spread out across the city, picking up litter in neighborhoods such as Goose Hollow, the Gateway neighborhood, and Cathedral Park.

While the coronavirus pandemic did cancel one of SOLVE’s beach cleanups earlier this year, the Oregon non-profit has found ways to safely continue their stewardship of local communities: volunteer check-ins are staggered at the beginning of each event, new or sanitized cleanup equipment is supplied, and face coverings are required.

“We want Oregonians to know that they can still volunteer outside, especially if they are staying local during an event like Pick it Up, Portland. It feels good knowing people can still engage with their community, while making a difference safely,” said Program Director Joy Hawkins in a statement.

All told, 296 volunteers picked up litter in 12 Portland neighborhoods. SOLVE Oregon said an estimated 2,550 pounds of trash was collected over the course of the two-day event. If you are interested in volunteering with SOLVE Oregon, upcoming events are listed online.