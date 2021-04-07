Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Protests
Wildfires
Civic Affairs
National
Washington DC
International
Education
Environment
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Video Game News
Positive Vibes
Wednesday’s Child
Where We Live
Top Stories
New glacier found on Oregon’s South Sister
Video
Docs: Ex-PPB officers cite low morale, burnout as reasons for leaving
Gallery
New COVID cases reported in 32 Oregon counties
Video
Restaurant owner staying ‘positive’ as capacity shrinks
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Data
LIST: Where and how to get a COVID vaccine in the metro area
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
KOIN Now
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Podcasts
Daily 6
Your Weather Podcast
Beyond the Headlines
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Community
Giving
Remarkable Women
Community Champions
Contests
Choose Local
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
New glacier found on Oregon’s South Sister
Environment
by:
KOIN 6 News Staff
Posted:
Apr 7, 2021 / 05:24 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 7, 2021 / 05:24 PM PDT
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Docs: Ex-PPB officers cite low morale, burnout as reasons for leaving
Gallery
New COVID cases reported in 32 Oregon counties
Video
TVF&R: Pool being lowered by helicopter pins person in Sherwood
Video
Oregon at 20% vaccinated, appointments fill quickly
Video
Potential news for convicted murderers in Weaver family
Video