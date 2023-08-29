PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has determined that at least 40 gallons of petroleum-based fuel spilled into the Columbia River over the weekend near Biggs Junction after a semi-truck and a fuel tanker both veered from I-84 and crashed into the river. The back-to-back crashes occurred hours apart from one another and at roughly the exact same spot between the night of Aug. 25 and early morning of Aug. 26.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Harry Esteve told KOIN 6 News that “minimal” oil sheening was seen on the water’s surface following the crash, which the DEQ captured using floating containment booms. Both of the trucks were carrying two empty trailers prior to the crashes, the DEQ said. However, the trucks still released 40 to 80 gallons of fuel into the river.

The tanker truck before it was removed from the Columbia River. (Photos by ODOT)



“My understanding is that there was minimal release of fuel into the river, and it was successfully boomed up,” Esteve said. “Clearly, if the tankers had been full and had ruptured, it would have required a much bigger cleanup response. As it was, the environmental impact was minimal.”

Oregon State Police records show that the driver of the tanker truck crashed into the water after the driver “likely fell asleep” behind the wheel. The fuel truck crash — the second of the two crashes — occurred shortly after the driver delivered the tanker’s payload to a customer in the neighboring town of Biggs Junction.

“ODOT and Northwestern Towing were at that location planning the removal of a semi-truck and two trailers that had crashed into the Columbia River when a second semi hauling two fuel tanker trailers struck an unoccupied ODOT vehicle with its emergency lights on,” the OSP crash report states. “The tanker truck left the roadway and crashed into the Columbia River next to the original semi-truck. The investigation revealed the driver likely fell asleep prior to striking the ODOT vehicle.”

No injuries were suffered in relation to the crashes, officials said. ODOT shutdown the westbound lanes of I-84 near Biggs Junction for several hours Monday while road crews used a mobile crane to pull the vehicles out of the water. Traffic has returned to normal in the area.