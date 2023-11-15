PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced free fishing days across the state after Thanksgiving.

Between Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, anglers can go fishing, clamming, and crabbing for free without licenses or tags – including a Combined Angling Tag, Columbia River Basin Endorsement, and Two-Rod Validation. ODFW says Oregon residents and non-residents can fish for free.

However, officials say other fishing regulations such as closures, bag limits, and size restrictions are still in place. ODFW notes anglers should keep an eye out for rules on salmon and steelhead fishing by checking ODFW’s Recreation Report, which provides the best bets for fishing for the upcoming week.

According to ODFW, fishing could be good for Chinook or coho salmon depending on water levels and conditions, and trout will be stocked the week before Thanksgiving at several lakes in the Willamette Valley.

For beginners, ODFW has an “Easy Angling Oregon” guide to fishing in Oregon, noting there are plenty of fishing spots near Portland, Bend, Medford, Roseburg, and Lane County. ODFW also has resources for crabbing and clamming.

Crabbing is open in bays, beaches, estuaries, tide pools, piers, and jetties along the Oregon coast, however crabbing is closed in the ocean due to an annual closure from Oct. 16-Nov.30. Officials note some spots on the coast may be closed for razor clamming but may open for Thanksgiving weekend.

The post-Thanksgiving free fishing days began in 2016 after the state legislature approved ODFW to offer more free fishing days than the longstanding free days in the first weekend of June.

The agency tells KOIN 6 News the freebies after Thanksgiving were inspired by the #optoutside movement by REI which encourages people to get outdoors on Black Friday.