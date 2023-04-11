PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Leaders of a proposed Oregon-based hydrogen hub submitted their final application to the U.S. Department of Energy Thursday with the hope they’ll be selected to receive part of the $8 billion available for federal hydrogen hub funding.

As a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, the DOE will award funding to help scale up the production of low-carbon hydrogen in what are called hydrogen hubs – facilities that produce, store and distribute clean hydrogen. The allotted funding will be divided among four new hydrogen hubs.

Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, a project being developed by Obsidian Renewables, is one of the numerous hubs in the running for the money.

Development planning for the hub is taking place in Lake Oswego, Ore. but the plan is for the hub to have anchor sites in Moses Lake, Wash. and in Hermiston, Ore.

This map shows the proposed pipeline and hub locations for Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. Courtesy Obsidian Renewables

Hydrogen is a fuel the United States hopes to rely on as it works to cut greenhouse gas emissions significantly in the coming decades. It can be used to power cars and heat buildings. The benefit of using it over other fuels is that when hydrogen is burned, the byproduct is water.

Obsidian Pacific Northwest’s Hydrogen Hub’s anchor sites would use power from solar and wind power plants to split water in a process called electrolysis. This would separate the hydrogen atoms from the oxygen atoms.

Ken Dragoon, director of hydrogen development at Obsidian Renewables, said the initial hydrogen that’s collected will be used to make ammonia for nitrogen fertilizers and to power generators at data centers in the Northwest.

Companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google have data centers in Oregon and Washington. Right now, they rely on diesel backup generators. Dragoon hopes hydrogen power could replace the diesel generators.

Once enough hydrogen is being produced to support ammonia facilities and the data centers, Dragoon would like to see it used to fuel cars, trains and aircraft.

Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen hub said the renewable wind and solar energy it uses will power hundreds of megawatts of electrolyzers capable of producing 360 metric tons of hydrogen daily.

“The Hub’s primary objective is to provide the lowest-cost green hydrogen to its customers. Achieving this requires the availability of low-cost, low-carbon feedstocks, affordable storage and production near customers. Our plan will do just that,” Dragoon said.

The project is committed to using local and union labor.

If a hydrogen hub in the Pacific Northwest is selected to receive federal funding, it would eventually connect to a national clean hydrogen network.

The DOE said each of the hydrogen hubs selected to receive federal funding must be located in different regions of the U.S.

Obsidian Renewables worked with a group established by the Washington state legislature to coordinate a regional proposal. Their task was to take the patchwork of proposals and weave them together into a single proposal for the DOE to consider.

David Brown, senior principal and co-founder of Obsidian Renewables said he believes the company is strongly positioned to bring hydrogen energy to the Pacific Northwest because of its partnerships with labor, business and the community.

Dragoon believes his hydrogen hub will move forward, regardless of if it’s selected to receive federal funding. But if it is chosen, the money would give it a jumpstart.