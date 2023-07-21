PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Four leading craft beverage companies in the area are teaming up with Oregon Parks Forever to help restore and beautify state parks.

The We Care for Parks campaign includes big-name Oregon brands such as Stoller Wine Group, Fort George Brewery, Portland Cider Company and Sunriver Brewing.

During the campaign, $1 from every 6-pack of beer from Sunriver Brewing and Fort George Brewery along with Portland Cider Company cider and select Stoller Wine Group products — sold at retailers across the state like Fred Meyer, Safeway, New Seasons and Whole Foods — will go towards the We Care for Parks program.

“This is a new program that Oregon Parks Forever is doing. They’re partnering with SOLVE to help really get volunteers together and help go out and really rebuild some of our parks that have been damaged from the fires in 2020 and then just over the last three years,” said Michelle Kaufman, vice president of communications for Stoller.

“We at Stoller Wine Group care so much about our environment and our parks and our forests. It’s part of what makes really the fabric of Oregon so special and so unique, and we are thrilled to partner with Oregon Parks Forever and SOLVE to make this program happen,” Kaufman added.

The campaign aligns with Stoller’s B-Corp mission of focusing on sustainability not only within their winery but also throughout the community, Kaufman said.

“Oregon is one of these beautiful places — that especially from Portland or the valley — [in] two to three hours you’re in the forest, you’re in the ocean, you’re in the high desert. It doesn’t matter where you go, we have this lush environment and we want to make sure that environment stays that way so that we can continue to enjoy it for another, two, three, four hundred years,” Kaufman said.

The fundraising campaign runs through August 31.