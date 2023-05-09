PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Center for Biological Diversity and Cascadia Wildlands announced plans to sue the Federal Emergency Management Agency for its role in reopening Cook Creek Road, an area that currently provides habitat for a few of Oregon’s native species in Tillamook County.

The Center for Biological Diversity says the road had been closed since December 2015, when it was damaged during a severe winter storm. Later in February 2016, former President Barack Obama declared the storm a major disaster in the state of Oregon.

As a result of the declaration, federal assistance was made available to nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies affected by the storm.

Years after the declaration, in October 2022, FEMA conducted an environmental assessment of Cook Creek. The federal agency found that there would be no significant environmental impact on the site following the repair project.

However, Oregon’s wildlife conservation groups disagree. According to the groups, FEMA’s assessment only considered Cook Creek Road itself rather than the logging that would occur once it opens.

“If FEMA is going to pay to rebuild a logging road, it has to consider how logging will hurt the species that live there, plain and simple,” Meg Townsend, senior freshwater attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said. “Cook Creek provides excellent habitat for coho salmon and marbled murrelets, not to mention clean water and a place of solace for all Oregonians.”

The Center added that both coho salmon and marbled murrelets are threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, which aims to protect plant and animal species at risk of extinction.

“Oregon should not be using disaster relief funds to subsidize commercial timber operations, particularly not where it will harm threatened species and their habitat,” Nick Cady, legal director of Cascadia Wildlands, said.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the Oregon Department of Forestry has two timber sales in the Cook Creek watershed slated for 2024.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to FEMA about the Center and Cascadia Wildlands’ claims, but has not heard back.